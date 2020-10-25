Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,848.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

