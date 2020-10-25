Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

