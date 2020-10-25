Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $46.00 price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

