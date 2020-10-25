Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

