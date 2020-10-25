Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.