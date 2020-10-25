Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

