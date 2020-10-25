First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 186,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

