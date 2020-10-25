First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 151.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $29,837,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 931.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.10.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.