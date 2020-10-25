First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 342,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

