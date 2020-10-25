First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 437 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $619.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.96, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

