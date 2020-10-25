Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

