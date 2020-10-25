Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

