ValuEngine Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Buy

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

