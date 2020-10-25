Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $20.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after buying an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after buying an additional 1,315,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

