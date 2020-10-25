Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.72 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.