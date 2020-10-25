Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

