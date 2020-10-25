Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

