Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

