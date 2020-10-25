The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

