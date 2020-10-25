287 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 69,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 352.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 56.0% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

