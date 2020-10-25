Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

