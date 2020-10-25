Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

