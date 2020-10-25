Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

