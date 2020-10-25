140166 Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Positive

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. 140166’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.