Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $39,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

