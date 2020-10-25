Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $199.00

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pegasystems Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Pegasystems Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
140166 Upgrades PulteGroup to Positive
140166 Upgrades PulteGroup to Positive
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $39,000 in Sanofi SA
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $39,000 in Sanofi SA
Whirlpool PT Raised to $199.00
Whirlpool PT Raised to $199.00
Whirlpool Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
Whirlpool Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
WPX Energy Upgraded at Piper Sandler
WPX Energy Upgraded at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report