Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $199.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

