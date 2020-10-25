Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $183.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $163.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WHR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $198.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

