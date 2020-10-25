WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPX. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.04.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,467,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

