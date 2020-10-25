Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

