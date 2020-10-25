Cerebellum GP LLC Has $53,000 Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cerebellum GP LLC cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,589 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

