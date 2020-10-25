PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
