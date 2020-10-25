PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

