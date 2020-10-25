Raymond James Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $220.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

