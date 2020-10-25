DA Davidson Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $593,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

