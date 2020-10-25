Raymond James Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $20.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

NYSE:UAA opened at $14.66 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,446.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 373,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

