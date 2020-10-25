Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $13,359,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

