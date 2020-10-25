Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after buying an additional 619,827 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,303,000 after buying an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

RGA stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

