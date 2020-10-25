First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 647.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

