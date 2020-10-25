First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $202,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

