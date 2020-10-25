First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

TSM stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

