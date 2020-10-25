1,483 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.