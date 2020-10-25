First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.