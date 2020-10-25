First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 4,713 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.