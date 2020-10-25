First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

