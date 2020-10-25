Canal Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,657 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

