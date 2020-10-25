Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

