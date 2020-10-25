Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

