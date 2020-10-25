Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

