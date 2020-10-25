Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,587,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,572,634 shares of company stock worth $153,494,323. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

