Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 913.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC opened at $99.38 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.