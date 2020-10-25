Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 72,201 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,201 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 76.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

