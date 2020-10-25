Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,205 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,205 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average of $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

